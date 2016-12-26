Faraday Future's Rear Vision Cameras Get Early Reveal

Faraday Future continues to build hype for its first production-bound vehicle dropping yet another teaser video ahead of CES 2017 that kicks off in early January.
This particular clip focuses on the model’s use of cameras instead of traditional wing mirrors. While numerous concepts have utilized similar designs in recent years, Faraday Future intends on launching its production car to the market with these cameras.
For this innovation, Faraday Future says: “Mirrors can warn you, but they can’t save you. They can reflect, but they can’t react. We need something sharper. Experience a new point-of-view at #CES2017.”
In recent weeks, we’ve received a taste of other important features of the vehicle. They include unique headlight and taillight designs, a ‘revolutionary’ set of wheels and, allegedly, the world’s most energy dense batteries.