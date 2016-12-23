FCA To Pause Production At Ontario Plants After Falling Demand

Just a few days after General Motors revealed it would be pausing production at five of its U.S. plants, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has made a similar announcement regarding its two assembly plants in Ontario, Canada.
Bloomberg reports that the company will halt production at its Windsor and Brampton factories from January 3-6, immediately after the New Year’s Day holiday.
This decision will see the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan from the Windsor plant and the Dodge Challenger, Charger and Chrysler 300 in Brampton go just over a week without moving down the production line.
As with GM’s decision, it is reported that FCA has made the move to align production with demand which is falling throughout the industry for cars and shifting in favour of SUVs and light trucks.