Ferrari Celebrates 50 Years In Japan With New J50 Limited Edition Supercar

Ferrari's string of events in the Land of the Rising Sun this year included Racing Days, the Hokkaido Rally, Osaka Riverside Party and International Cavalcade.
Coming to round up the list is the 'Ferrari 50 Year in Japan Anniversary Finale' held at the New National Art Museum in Tokyo, an exclusive event attended by more than 300 VIP guests.
Making sure that those present get a taste of Maranello, the Italian exotic carmaker displayed a 275 GTB and the new GTC4Lusso, but the highlight of the celebration was the limited edition J50 that broke cover last week.
Created to celebrate 50 years of Ferrari operations in Japan, the supercar features a futuristic design and is based on the 488 Spider, with which it shares the same 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that feeds 690 PS (680 HP) to the wheels.
Ferrari haven’t disclosed how much they are asking for each of the 10 examples it will make, or how many of them are still available, but as is the case with most limited edition supercars, there's a good chance all were spoken for way before the Prancing Horse went public.