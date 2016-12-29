Ferrari F12tdf vs Lamborghini Aventador SV Is A Battle Of Untamed V12s

The Lamborghini Aventador SV and Ferrari F12tdf follow a similar philosophy and could be considered as the closest of rivals. However, they go about things very differently.
Whereas the Aventador SV is mid-engined, all-wheel drive and has a single-clutch 7-speed transmission, the F12tdf is front-engined, has rear wheel drive and an advanced dual-clutch 7-speed automatic gearbox. If you believe the reviews, the F12 is the edgier of the two and the most difficult to drive at the limit.
The most obvious similarity between the duo is that both have naturally-aspirated V12 engines, something that's becoming increasingly rare in the industry. But which sounds best?
Well, the video below should answer that question, showing clips of the two Italian heavyweights going toe-to-toe with numerous full throttle accelerations.
Even though just 0.2 of a liter separates the two V12s, they sound dramatically different. Whereas the F12tdf is has a high-pitched Formula One-esque scream, the Aventador SV has a distinct burble at low revs and howls in a thunderous roar when driving hard.
Which do you prefer?