Ferrari F430 Gets Lots Of Visual Drama From Liberty Walk

Liberty Walk is known mainly for its wide-body kits, but with this Ferrari they have really outdone themselves.
The Japanese tuner's offering for the F430 consists of a new front bumper, with a specific apron, modified side skirts and a tweaked rear bumper and diffuser, wider fenders and rear wing.
The package is made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic, and will set you back $29,160 all in, or $24,300 without the prominent rear wing. The most humble offering, which sees the body kit made from FRP and lacking the wing, carries a price tag of $19,980.
Rounding up the list of updates is an air suspension, priced at $8,900, and a pair of really wide rims wrapped in high performance tires to fill those fenders. Some dig this style, some don't, but we can't help but wonder how something so low can be driven around in actual roads.