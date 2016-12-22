Ferrari SP 275 RW Competizione Officially Detailed, Uses F12tdf's V12 Engine

Following the introduction of the SP 275 RW Competizione at Daytona earlier this month, Ferrari has dropped finally more data on their latest bespoke supercar.
Based on the same underpinnings as the F12 Berlinetta, Maranello's latest one-off exotic uses the same 6.3-liter V12 engine and gearbox as the limited edition F12tdf.
This means that the 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 lump delivers 780 PS (769 HP) and 705 Nm (520 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, 40 PS (39 HP) and 15 Nm (11 lb-ft) of torque more than the standard F12 Berlinetta.
Performance specs have yet to be released, but the F12tdf needs just 2.9 seconds to go from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph), and 7.9 seconds to accelerate to 200 km/h (124 mph); top speed stands at 340 km/h (211 mph), and the supercar can do it while consuming 15.4 l/100 km (15.27 mpg US), and emitting 360 g/km of CO2.
There's no word on how much its owner paid for it, but since this is a one-off Ferrari that has taken the styling cues of the 275 GTB, it's safe to say that is way more expensive than the limited edition F12tdf, which used to retail for approximately $500,000 back when it was new. The only real question is what number comes first in its seven-figure price tag...