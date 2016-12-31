Ferrari’s California T Is A Super-Fast GT With Super-Expensive Extras

The the California T is the entry-level Ferrari and many purists feel that it lacks the soul of the Prancing Horse, but they are wrong.
Yes, it’s not the prettiest nor the fastest, but it is still a Ferrari and that means that it knows how to party.
With a twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 under the bonnet producing 560hp and 755Nm (557lb ft) of torque and a lightning-quick seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the Ferrari California T can sprint from zero to 62mph (100km/h) in just 3.6 seconds.
Add the optional Handling Speciale pack (£5,500 in the UK) which brings faster gearchanges, a new exhaust and a stiffer suspension setup, and the California becomes even more involving to drive.
But you need to be careful with these options as Ferrari is known for its ultra expensive extras, like the front and rear parking cameras which cost £4,032 or the two-tone paintjob which is priced at £4,320. Diamond quilting on the seats? That’ll be £2,112, sir. Even the Apple Car Play option is ridiculously pricey, with Ferrari asking £2,400 for a feature that’s standard in many compact cars these days.