Ferrari's Korea Winter Tour 2016 Makes For An Impressive Cavalcade

Ferrari is not only known for developing impressive machines in Maranello, but also for hosting various events throughout the globe for their customers.
Following the Finali Mondiali at Daytona, the Adelaide Motor Festival in Australia, and the International Cavalcade in Japan, the Prancing Horse also hosted a winter tour of South Korea, organized by the brand's local arm last month.
The latter brought together some of the hottest Ferraris, from the 488 GTB and Spider to the F12 Berlinetta, owned by customers from Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, who were invited to drive their rides through the country's impressive scenery over three days.
The ride was scheduled for the ocean roads in Gangwon-do, stopping at interesting sites such as Semiwon garden and the Naksan temple. The highlight of the event took place at the Inje Speedium, where every participant had the opportunity to experience the GTC4Lusso's rear-wheel steering and four-wheel drive in almost all driving situations.
"Participants not only enjoyed the beautiful scenery of Korea but also strengthened the relationship between Ferrari owners in the Far East region while creating a most memorable experience of bonding with their cars and each other", Ferrari stated.