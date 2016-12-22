First Two 2017 Ford GTs Going To Bill Ford Jr And CEO Mark Fields

Late last week, Ford confirmed that deliveries of the new 2017 GT supercar would start before the end of 2016. Now it has been confirmed where the first two examples are heading.
The Detroit News reports that Ford chief executive and chairman Mark Fields as well as company executive chairman Bill Ford Jr. will be the first to take delivery this month.
Just 1,000 units of the Ford GT will be produced in its four-year production run and earlier this year, the company made headlines with the extreme vetting process it was employing to select eligible customers from over 6,500 online applicants. Many enthusiasts and collectors are among those lucky few receiving the car while many others missed out.
Although they were certainly instrumental in bringing the car to life, having the first two go to Ford executives does leave somewhat of a sour taste in our mouths.
Nevertheless, it is inevitable that they will enjoy the car just as all future owners and for good reason; it promises to be rather special.
Power for the GT comes from the firm’s 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 but not specific horsepower or torque details have been publicized. However, we recently learnt that the mid-engined supercar employs five different modes, including a Track Mode, promising to make the car a true Ferrari and Lamborghini slayer.