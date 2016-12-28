Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan Investigated Over Potential Braking Failure

Owners of certain Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan models should be aware that their cars' brakes could malfunction under certain conditions.
The two vehicles, which are from the 2007 to 2009 MY, are already investigated by US safety regulators, as AutoNews reports, quoting Ford officials and the NHTSA. There have been three reported crashes related to this condition, but no injuries so far.
Opened on December 20, the probe shows that the sedans' antilock braking system (ABS) may not work as it should when being driven on slippery roads, and over uneven or rough surfaces, increasing the distance required to stop them and rising the risk of a crash. In some cases, the brake pedal has been reported to 'go soft' or 'go to the floor'.
In the meantime, the Michigan-based automotive giant is cooperating with the feds in this investigation that covers the aforementioned vehicles, which used to be part of the massive Takata airbag inflators recall in the past, in addition to the 2010 and 2011 MY cars that were called back for an issue with their fuel tanks.