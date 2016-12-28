Ford Mustang Crashes Into Porsche Cayman Attempting Stupid Overtake

As more and more Ford Mustangs crash around the world, I'm becoming increasingly convinced that prospective owners should have to pass some sort of test to prove they can handle tail-happy American muscle cars.
All jokes aside, it is time to report on yet another Mustang crash and this particular incident is certainly one of the most embarrassing.
As detailed by a Reddit user, the black sixth-gen Mustang 5.0 was being driven by his brother and for some unknown reason, attempted to overtake the Redditor's Porsche Cayman in a residential area with a 30 mph limit.
Almost as soon as the Mustang driver pulls out to perform the overtake, the rear-end of the car kicks out and the driver over-corrects. This sends the Mustang straight into the side of the Cayman, immediately breaking the rear wheel of the German sports car. Additionally, the impact cause significant damage to the door, quarter panels and side skirt.
In a Reddit post, the Cayman driver said “I'm being very cordial with him, given the fact that his insurance is the one that is covering the situation. I'm very very frustrated with him, he did a silly thing, but I'm not going to hate him forever for it.”
Will the Mustang menace ever end?