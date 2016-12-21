Ford Recalling Certain New SUVs, Pickups For Possible Fire Risk, In Two Safety Campaigns

Ford is conducting two safety recalls in North America that cover more than 9,000 vehicles.
Revolving around approximately 8,000 units of the 2017 Ford F-Series Super Duty, the first recall sees the automaker informing owners of the trucks built in Kentucky, from August 10 to September 17, 2016, of a missing reinforcement that could lead to the fuel tank separating from the frame.
In extreme cases, the tank could contact the ground, increasing the risk of a fuel leak, and leading to a fire, although Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue. Following a scheduled appointment, dealers will inspect the vehicles and install a reinforcement bracket, if none is found, at no cost to the customer.
The second safety campaign includes around 1,300 units of the 2016 Ford Taurus, 2016-2017 Flex, 2017 Explorer and Police Interceptor Utility, and 2016-2017 Lincoln MKT, equipped with the 3.5-liter GTDI engines. These vehicles may have improperly brazed turbocharger oil supply tubes that could leak engine oil on the turbocharger and surrounding components, which in the presence of an ignition source, may increase the risk of fire.
Ford explained that it's not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries related to this condition, but advises owners to schedule an appointment with an authorized dealer, which will inspect and replace, as necessary, right-hand and left-hand turbocharger oil supply tubes, for free.