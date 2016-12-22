Ford's Romanian Plant Replaces Real Cars With Toys For Christmas

As Ford gets into the holiday spirit, its employees at the Craiova plant, in Romania, temporarily stopped assembling real cars to collect and wrap toys.
These will be sent to orphanages and hospitals across Europe, after being selected to play secret Santa by the Michigan-based company.
"Watching the toys come down the line is an amazing sight, and the employees really get into the spirit of things by dressing up as Santa's helpers. It's important that we, as a company, give back to the wider community and this is a great way to make that happen", said Ford of Europe's Manufacturing Vice President, Linda Cash.
However, Ford's Romanian facility, which normally puts together the B-Max and 1.0-liter EcoBoost engines, is not alone in this quest, as the employees are supported by other plants that operate under the Blue Oval, in Germany, Spain and UK. This year, the UK factory made blankets for the annual Crisis at Christmas program, which assists homeless charities in London.