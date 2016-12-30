Forget The RS7, All You Need Is This Widebody Audi S7

To the uninitiated, the Audi RS7 is nothing special. It looks like a big German sedan with a loud exhaust. However, to petrol heads like us, the RS7 cannot be ignored for it's one of the most fastest sedans on the market.
Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, the Audi RS7 can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 4 seconds courtesy of 597 hp and an all-wheel drive system. Despite its potency, one tuning company recently set about making an S7 even more extreme than its RS-badged sibling.
M&D Exclusive Cardesign started with a 2013 S7 which ordinarily delivers 414 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Thanks to a host of upgrades however, M&D have managed to extract a huge 690 hp and 701 lb-ft. Among the modifications are new turbochargers, an upgraded air intake, high-flow catalytic converters, a custom ECU tune and large downpipes.
Beyond the mechanical modifications, M&D has also customized the S7's design by installing Prior Design's PD700R widebody kit. The kit includes a custom front bumper, flared wheel arches, a front lip spoiler and a bespoke rear diffuser.
Additionally, the S7 has been adorned with a white, red and grey foil wrap and a set of aftermarket 21-inch matte black wheels.