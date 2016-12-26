Former VW Interns Design Varok Ute For Australia

Two former Volkswagen interns, Valentin Fuchs and Pierre Joveneaux, have designed an intriguing ute specifically for use in Australia.
Dubbed the Volkswagen Varok, the model takes design inspiration from the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon utes and aims to bring together the practicality of utes with the attractive styling of sleek Shooting Brakes.
As a result, the Varok can be driven like a small two-door ute with an open cargo space behind the passenger compartment. However, it can then be turned into a Shooting Brake when the removable cover is secured courtesy of the yellow straps incorporated into the bodywork.
The Varok also includes some familiar VW design elements, including its angular front end with LED headlights and daytime running lights. The taillights meanwhile somewhat remind us of those from the BMW i3.
Despite the duo’s former links to the German brand, there’s no chance such a model is being developed, particularly given VW’s ongoing diesel emissions problems.
Nevertheless, it’s fun to dream.