Formula E Helps Secure Berlin Christmas Market After Attack

In the aftermath of the vehicular attack on the Christmas market last week, authorities in Berlin have been taking steps to secure the site against any future such incidents. And they've turned to Formula E for help.
For the Berlin ePrix this past May 21, organizers erected concrete barriers along the route through the German capital. With the next race scheduled to take place on June 10, 2017, and the barricades evidently sitting in a warehouse, they've put them to good use.
“We are directly in touch with the police department to assist with the organisation and handling of the barriers to various areas around Berlin,” said Ulrich Weingartner of event organizers Gil und Weingartner. “Formula E is working with us to provide the concrete barriers from storage free of charge to help protect the Christmas markets.”
The hindsighted measure may be the very embodiment of “closing the stable door after the horse has bolted,” but the barriers may also be deployed for New Year's Eve celebrations at the city's iconic Brandenburg Gate. If it provides some extra feeling of safety over the holidays for a city shocked by such a horrific event, we're all for it.