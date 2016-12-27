Forza Horizon 3 Settles Ferrari 458 Vs Speciale Vs 488 Drag Race

If you've been asking yourself what a real drag race between a 458 Italia, a Speciale and a 488 GTB would look like, here's an answer straight from the virtual realm.
It comes courtesy of the Ericship 111 YouTube channel and it features three mid-engined V8 Ferraris that are technically quite different.
The oldest of the three is the 458 Italia, which when it first came out in 2009 was one of the world's quickest and most beautiful exotics, rated at 578 PS (570 HP) and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) from its naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8.
Its blistering 3-second zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) acceleration time was matched by the track-focused Speciale version, though the latter had forged wheels, a vented bonnet, side sills, redesigned bumpers with active aerodynamics plus more power, at 605 PS (596 HP).
Finally, there's the newer, turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 that made headlines in the 458's replacement, the 488 GTB. This one features 669 PS (660 HP), 760 Nm (560 lb-ft) of torque and a higher top-speed than the 458, by about 10 km/h (6.2 mph).
How would it all translate onto the tarmac in a straight line blitz? Here's Forza's take on it.