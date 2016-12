Forza Horizon 3 Settles Ferrari 458 Vs Speciale Vs 488 Drag Race

VIDEO

If you've been asking yourself what a real drag race between a 458 Italia, a Speciale and a 488 GTB would look like, here's an answer straight from the virtual realm It comes courtesy of theYouTube channel and it features three mid-engined V8 Ferraris that are technically quite different.The oldest of the three is the 458 Italia , which when it first came out in 2009 was one of the world's quickest and most beautiful exotics, rated at 578 PS (570 HP) and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) from its naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8.Its blistering 3-second zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) acceleration time was matched by the track-focused Speciale version, though the latter had forged wheels, a vented bonnet, side sills, redesigned bumpers with active aerodynamics plus more power, at 605 PS (596 HP).Finally, there's the newer, turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 that made headlines in the 458's replacement, the 488 GTB . This one features 669 PS (660 HP), 760 Nm (560 lb-ft) of torque and a higher top-speed than the 458, by about 10 km/h (6.2 mph).How would it all translate onto the tarmac in a straight line blitz? Here's Forza's take on it.