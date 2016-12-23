Fostla-Tuned Audi RS5 Coupe Brings More Muscle, Special Wrap

Not content with even the range-topping version of the Audi A5 Coupe series, the owner of this RS5 turned to Fostla for a few special upgrades.
An ECU tuned from PP-Performance gives the naturally aspirated V8 an additional 31 horsepower, bringing output to 481 HP and 628 Nm (463 lb-ft) of torque.
The tuner has asked €3,868 ($4,112) for the operation, but if you pay another €7,900 ($8,400), and Fostla will also throw in a special red chrome vinyl wrap, with black glossy color accents. Adding to its new looks are the tinted headlights and taillights, and a set of black-glossy rims, which have been power-coated and partly covered in matte red-chrome vinyl, in the same tone with the rest of the car.
These upgrades should be enough to keep the owner of this Audi RS5 Coupe pleased for now, until the new generation hits the market. Speaking of which, it should be introduced sometime next year, with a new 3.0-liter V6 engine, rated at approximately 500 HP, coming to replace the current V8.