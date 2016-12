G-Power Takes On Mercedes-AMG GT Giving It 610 Horses

VIDEO

Tuning company G-Power may be best known as creating some of the globe’s craziest modified BMWs . However in recent times, the company has ventured to other brands including Mercedes, recently taking on the AMG GT.Based on the entry-level variant in the AMG GT family, G-Power’s creation focuses largely on performance. As a result, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 no longer punches out 462 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. Instead, the brand’s Bi-Tronik five-power module has been installed to increase output to 610 hp, even more than the 577 hp musted up by the AMG GT R . The result of this added grunt means the 0-100 km/h sprint drops to a mere 3.6 seconds.In terms of the sport’s car’s exterior design, it benefits from a prominent black front pslitter and new side skirts developed by G-Power. While only small touches, they do add some extra road presence to the AMG GT. Completing the visual modifications are a set of Hurricane RR wheels measuring 20x9 at the front and 21x10.5 inch at the rear wrapped in 275/30 and 305/25 tires.To benefit from the power module, AMG GT owners will need to part with $2,679. As for the wheels and tires, they command a touch under $8,000.