G-Power Takes On Mercedes-AMG GT Giving It 610 Horses

Tuning company G-Power may be best known as creating some of the globe’s craziest modified BMWs. However in recent times, the company has ventured to other brands including Mercedes, recently taking on the AMG GT.
Based on the entry-level variant in the AMG GT family, G-Power’s creation focuses largely on performance. As a result, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 no longer punches out 462 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. Instead, the brand’s Bi-Tronik five-power module has been installed to increase output to 610 hp, even more than the 577 hp musted up by the AMG GT R. The result of this added grunt means the 0-100 km/h sprint drops to a mere 3.6 seconds.
In terms of the sport’s car’s exterior design, it benefits from a prominent black front pslitter and new side skirts developed by G-Power. While only small touches, they do add some extra road presence to the AMG GT. Completing the visual modifications are a set of Hurricane RR wheels measuring 20x9 at the front and 21x10.5 inch at the rear wrapped in 275/30 and 305/25 tires.
To benefit from the power module, AMG GT owners will need to part with $2,679. As for the wheels and tires, they command a touch under $8,000.