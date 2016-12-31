Genesis G70 Render Stays True To Spy Shots & Concept Car
| By Sergiu Tudose |
With the Genesis Concept getting unveiled in NY earlier this year and the production model already spotted wearing camouflage a couple of months back, we're starting to get a very clear picture regarding what will soon be a new 3-Series rival.
If you recall, we already saw a G70 rendering back in August, except that one didn't share the concept car's front spoiler and it definitely didn't have the same LED headlight pattern that we see on both the camouflaged production car as well as on this drawing here from Brenthon Design.
True, the front spoiler isn't perfectly identical to the one we saw on the Genesis concept, but it resembles it a lot, as opposed to any other rendering we've seen. As for the previously-mentioned daytime running light pattern, it pretty much looks like the real thing, as does the rear door and C-pillar design.
The G70 is anticipated to make its official debut in production form in early to mid-2017 and will most likely feature rear-wheel drive as standard, with an all-wheel drive expected to be available following the launch. As for the engines, reports point towards a potential 3.3-liter twin turbo V6 petrol unit, some turbocharged four-cylinders as well as a hybrid.
