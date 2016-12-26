Get Yourself This Awesome DeTomaso Pantera While You Can

The holiday season is here and some really lucky dude will get one of the best presents ever: this beautiful 1972 DeTomaso Pantera.
This three-owner example is a Lusso-spec version with the larger bumpers and the mechanical revisions that came in 1972. It's in California and the odo reads 48,272 miles, with its current owner claiming to have done just 120 miles over 12 years.
The car went through a color change from yellow to black earlier this year, features an aftermarket sunroof, a larger radiator and a stainless exhaust. Sitting in the middle of the chassis is the Ford-sourced 351ci (5.75lt) V8 mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
The seller also claims he had the carburetor rebuilt and the fuel tank cleaned and boiled. The fresh black paintjob does a good job of integrating the big plastic bumpers into the exotic design of the Pantera, while the staggered-width polished alloys are replicas of the original magnesium Campagnolo items.
The V8 engine is rated at 248hp when new for the Lusso model and the engine bay retains the original DeTomaso valve covers, air cleaner and smog equipment. The chassis has been heavily sprayed with undercoating, although there’s no visible rust.
The car is currently offered in an auction over at Bring A Trailer, with the latest bid at $50,000 at the moment of writing and the auction ending in two days.