GM To Lay Off 1,300 Workers At Detroit Plant

General Motors intends on laying off almost 1,300 workers in March from its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant.
Word of these layoffs come just after the brand confirmed that it would be halting production at five of its U.S. plants due to an oversupply of cars on dealership lots.
In a letter to state officials, GM said it will cut one of the two production shifts at Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly and that approximately half of the workers affected are temporary employees.
In the first 11 months of this year, the plant produced almost 170,000 examples of the Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Impala, Cadillac CT6 and Buick LaCrosse, over double its 2015 production.
Although this news will be an unwelcome Christmas gift to many, the plant’s personal director, Jeremy Vida, told Automotive News that “It is possible that placement opportunities in other local GM plants may be available for most, if not all, of the affected GM employees.”
GM recently said that it will cut 2,000 jobs from next month at its Lordstown and Lansing Grand River plants.