Green Pagani Zonda Cinque Delivered In The U.S.

One of the world’s most sought after modern cars has just landed in the United States; a Pagani Zonda Cinque.
The latest Pagani to be delivered in the U.S. is the last Cinque coupe produced and the only one painted in a bright shade of green. Despite being built over 6 years ago, the prized Italian supercar only has delivery miles on the clock and is believed to have been purchased by a part owner of Californian exotic boutique iLusso (Instagram @dan_am_i), apparently joining his two Huayras and allegedly, a Cinque Roadster and Zonda Tricolore.
Technically speaking, the Pagani Zonda Cinque isn’t legal for road use in the United States and was never officially sold stateside. However, there are a number of Zondas residing in the U.S. which can be driven periodically under ‘Show and Display’ titles.
It is thought that this Cinque and an orange example are the only two hardtops not painted white from the factory. There are also red and yellow examples of the Zonda Cinque Roadster, also restricted to five units worldwide.
Beneath the skin of the Cinque is a naturally-aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine delivering 669 hp and driven through the rear wheels courtesy of a semi-automatic transmission.