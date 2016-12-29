Here Are Some Basic Tips From Ford On How To Handle Ice

If you've ever encountered an ice or snow storm on the road and weren't sure how to push through, these tips from Ford should be worth a look.
The first thing you should do, is of course, slow down and maintain a safe distance with the vehicle in front of you, because in the event something does happen, you'll be needing those extra yards to react.
Second, be very gentle with both the gas pedal as well as the brake, because losing traction is precisely what you're trying to avoid. Speaking of which, if you do start to slide, Ford advises you take your foot off the gas and gently steer in the direction of the slide.
Again, don't apply the brakes until you've regained traction, otherwise you'll risk another slide. Also, using cruise control on very slippery surfaces can be dangerous since you might need to hit the brakes in order to deactivate it.
There are a number of things you can do in order to be better prepared for icy roads, but we'll let you find out what they are on your own by checking out the clip.