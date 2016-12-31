Here's Another Take On A BMW E30 Pickup

As Mercedes-Benz are getting ready to roll out the X-Class next year and with BMW announcing that they're closely monitoring the segment, it's only natural that renderings of such vehicles keep popping up.
The latest, however, sees a BMW 3-Series, from the E30 generation, with a chopped off roof behind the B-pillars, making room for an open bed, in an overall design that doesn’t really serves it right. Rounding up its look is the plastic body cladding, and instead of going for an increased ride height, Digimods has actually made the thing hugging to the ground.
Renderings aside, a BMW pickup truck will have nothing in common with a premium compact sedan, and if the company eventually decides to go down this road, then it needs a good strategy to keep those production costs down and to make it off-road worthy during the process. Mercedes-Benz have thought of every aspect and their upcoming X-Class is based on the Nissan Navara, with a tweaked exterior and a more upscale interior, but it remains to be seen how well it will be received by buyers.