Ho Ho Ho! Merry Christmas With 10 Bespoke Santa Rides

Everyone at Carscoops wishes you a very Merry Christmas and happy Holidays, whether you've been naughty or nice - but that's for Santa to judge, right?
Speaking of whom, the nice folks over at Carwow imagined how he should deliver his presents if he decided to do away with the sleigh and the reindeer.
Thus, they sat down and designed not one, but 10 bespoke vehicles, each of them best suited to a particular environment. And, we have to admit, they thought of everything, from downtown Tokyo to... Well, we won't spoil it for you, just scroll down and see for yourselves.
Mountains: Porsche 959
The 959 was originally developed to compete in Group B rallying, but when that was canned by the FIA, Porsche still raced it, winning the 1986 Paris-Dakar with it. Santa's version has tank tracks instead of wheels and, for the places even they are impossible to tackle, an air cannon to shoot the presents down the chimney.
Desert: Lamborghini Huracan
The Urus SUV is not ready yet and it will be oriented towards on- rather than off-road driving dynamics, so the Huracan will have to suffice. Well, what's left of it anyway after doing away with a great deal of the bodywork and installing a roll cage, a heavy-duty suspension and off-road tires.
City: Nissan GT-R R34
There are places, like Tokyo for instance, where this one could almost go unnoticed, as there is no shortage of highly-tuned GT-Rs. The Godzilla is the perfect ride for an urban environment and being highly tuned would make up for the time lost in city traffic - all Santa would have to do is press the right pedal and hold on tight.
Ocean: Ford GT40
An old Le Mans winner might seem like an odd choice, but its shape really lends itself to transforming it into a speedboat for dear Santa to deliver the gifts to even the remotest of islands. The 7.0-liter V8 would provide plenty of oomph and, with the exhausts placed up there, lots of aural excitement, too.
Jungle River: Ferrari F40
The F40 is certainly a beast, so the jungle connection kinda makes sense. To negotiate those rivers it has had the lower part of its bodywork replaced by a hull and, just in case the turbocharged V8 has any trouble, there's a couple of outboard engines to propel it down the stream.
African Plains: Jeep Wrangler
So far, Jeep has refrained from watering down the Wrangler, so even in stock form it would probably be able to negotiate the terrain, but adding a top-fuel V8 will surely make it much faster so it can cover great distances in the blink of an eye. Just take care that the trailer doesn't take off, OK mister?
Lapland: Shelby Cobra
A classic like the Cobra (which, by the way, will soon be resurrected) will do the job for something close to home, especially fitted with skis up front and track tanks at the rear to better cope with the snow and, for a change, give the reindeer some well-deserved rest.
Rainforest: Audi Ur Quattro S1
The Quattro is, perhaps, the best Group B rally car of all times and, most certainly, an animal in S1 guise. Fitting a set of monster truck wheels and jacked-up suspension ensures that, no matter how treacherous the conditions, Santa will be able to make it through the rainforests.
English Town: Jaguar E-Type
There's nothing more British than an E-Type and, even though the highly-tuned look does not sit very well with its classic shape, its extra prowess could prove useful, as time is of the essence - you don't want to keep those kids waiting now, do you old boy?
Moon: BMW i8
Who's to say that astronauts aren't entitled to getting their Christmas gifts? Despite being with us for three years now, the i8 still looks like something from the future, thus it makes for a good choice. Naturally, it comes with a bespoke suit for Santa and, even though we doubt he'll find anyone on the Moon, he can always make a stop at the International Space Station.