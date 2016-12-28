Holy Barn Find! A BMW M1 Was Hiding In A Garage For 34 Years

German BMW dealer and specialist Mint Classics has discovered an incredible 1981 BMW M1 barn find which has been collecting dust for the last 34 years.
Mint Classics says that the M1 was left to rot in an Italian garage and hasn't been touched since 1982. It is still fitted with the mid-engined supercar's original tires manufactured in 1980 and has just 7,392 km on the clock - that's just 4,593 miles!.
As the images show, the bright red M1 was discovered with miscellaneous bits of rubbish strewn across its once-pristine exterior. It was also covered in a thick layer of dust both inside and out yet still looks to be in quite good condition.
Mint Classics says that it intends on returning the M1 to its original condition and based on the available information, that might not be too difficult. With an expert detail, the exterior and interior could easily be fully restored. Perhaps the more difficult part will be making key components like the engine and transmission run like they did back in 1981.
Although production of the M1 ended 35 years ago, it remains one of the most desirable and sought after cars ever produced by the brand. In total, just 453 units were produced with each of the road car's powered by a twin-cam 3.5-liter six-cylinder petrol engine.