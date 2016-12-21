Honda And Google’s Waymo Discuss Potential Partnership On Autonomous Tech

Honda and Waymo announced that they are entering into formal discussions to integrate the latter’s self-driving technology in Honda models.
If these discussions prove to be successful, a new technical collaboration will start between Honda’s R&D and Waymo to allow both companies to learn about the integration of fully self-driving sensors, software and computer into a vehicle.
Honda could provide cars to Waymo’s test fleet as part of the potential agreement, becoming this way the second automaker after Fiat Chrysler who already works with them and provided 100 specially-prepared Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids.
The collaboration would take place both in Silicon Valley and Tochigi, Japan with engineers from both companies able to work closely together. Honda has previously announced that they aim to offer a model with full-autonomous capabilities sometime around 2020.
Waymo has specified that they don’t aim to build a vehicle on their own but instead focus on developing autonomous driving technology for licensing to other car makers.