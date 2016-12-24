Honda Celebrates The Production Of Its 100 Millionth Vehicle

Honda has just reached an incredible milestone with its 100 millionth vehicle, 53 years after the Japanese company created its first automobile.
Back in 1963, Honda’s range solely consisted of the S500 sports car and the T360 mini-truck. Soon after, the brand created the iconic S600 Roadster at a dedicated facility in Sayama City, Japan and has been making some of the market’s most popular models ever since.
The automaker’s bestselling and most well-known model is unquestionably the Civic. It has been in production since 1972 and is currently in its tenth generation, which is sold around the world and one of the most popular choices in its class.
As it stands, Honda has 34 production facility in five different continents and in countries including Turkey, India, China, Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
Discussing the milestone, president and chief executive of Honda, Takahiro Hachigo said “Thanks to the support from our customers around the world, Honda was able to deliver 100 million automobiles. The passion of our company founder who wanted to help people in their daily lives and pursue the joy of driving has been inherited by Honda associates as the original starting point of Honda automobile manufacturing. Striving to meet the next 100 million customers, Honda will continue delivering increasingly attractive products.”