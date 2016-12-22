Honda Helps Sick Kids With Virtual Christmas Sleigh Ride

Honda has teamed up with Microsoft to spread some much-needed Christmas spirit to a number of sick kids and teenagers at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County in California.
Using Microsoft’s Oculus Rift virtual reality headset, Honda was able to create a virtual sleigh ride down a street bathed with festive Christmas lights, snow and fireworks.
The children at the hospital were then able to experience the kind gesture from inside the hospital, the reactions to which can be viewed below.
It may have only been a small deed from a huge corporation but it made the kids smile and helped spread some Christmas cheer. That’s all that matters, right?