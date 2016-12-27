Honda Tops Google's List Of 2016 Trending Car Brands In U.S.

Honda has topped Google’s list of trending automotive brands in the United States beating the likes of Ford, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla.
Unlike 2015 where Google collated its results from the most-searched names, the 2016 list ranks the highest trending names meaning those with the most significant and sustained spikes in search traffic.
Searches for Honda peaked around the updated 2017 CR-V and were then followed up by the 2017 Pilot, 2017 Civic, 2017 Accord and 2017 HR-V. In second place was Mercedes-Benz which remained consistent throughout the year and was a particularly popular search item in Florida and Georgia.
Third came Tesla which enjoyed a huge spike in popularity following the launch of the Model 3 in late March. Unsurprisingly, the electric vehicle loving state of California easily proved the most popular place of Tesla searches.
Completing the top five was Volvo in fourth and Lamborghini in fifth. Searches for the Italian automaker peaked following the release of Purple Lamborghini by Skrillex and Rick Ross.
Completing the top 10 trending car brands in the U.S. this year were Ford, Jaguar, Bentley, Maserati and Rolls-Royce.