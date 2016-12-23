Hong Kong Tuner Makes BMW's M2 Even More Impressive

While we've heard that BMW is currently testing and developing a more potent version of the M2, no solid information has come out confirming just what form the vehicle will take.
For starters, it will be faster than the current M2 and could use a de-tuned version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six from the M3/M4. Alternatively, it may retain the standard single turbo engine, while dropping weight and gaining aerodynamic parts to make it sportier and quicker on a race track.
Whatever the case may be, the German company shouldn’t waste any time in bringing the model to the market because as the days’ tick by, it seems more and more tuning companies are fettling with the M2 and with rather impressive results.
The latest to do so is a Hong Kong based company dubbed MTC Design. Although the firm hasn’t released any performance modifications for the sports car, they have designed a rather impressive aerodynamics package which to our eyes, looks sensational.
Up front, MTC have designed a carbon fiber splitter that attaches to the bumper and adds some extra panache to the M2. Next, a pair of carbon fiber side skirts have been created while the rear benefits from a menacing carbon diffuser and a prominent trunk lid lip spoiler. If the customer so desires, a large rear wing can also be fitted.