Hooning In A Lancia 037 Is The Ultimate Festive Celebration

In terms of b@dass rally cars, it’s difficult to surpass the mighty Lancia 037. While there are more successful Group B rally cars, the 037 elicits a sense of lust and desirability with its suave Italian looks, insane powertrain and everyone’s favorite Martini livery.
With Christmas come and gone already, we can kick back and enjoy the video below, showing an 037 hooning and transporting a Christmas tree in back-firing glory.
This particular Lancia 037 is owned by Girado & Co and is just as potent in 2016 as it was 36 years ago when it claimed the Group B title of 1983.
As it turns out, it can also transport a Christmas tree without breaking a sweat, powersliding in the slippery conditions all the way home.
VIDEO
The Girardo & Co. Christmas Video from Girardo & Co. on Vimeo.