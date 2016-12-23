How Does A Lime Green & Brown Interior Combo Sound To You? Meet TopCar's Mercedes GLE Guard Inferno

Following a recent project with the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, TopCar was asigned to work on a new customer's Mercedes-Benz GLE Guard.
The 'Guard' designation means that the SUV came with Merc's protective elements and bulletproof glass, but that wasn’t enough for its owner, who wanted to give his ride more flair.
TopCar responded by fitting the Inferno body kit to the Mercedes-Benz GLE, adding elements such as carbon fiber hood, front and rear fender extensions, side skirts, new bumpers and rear spoiler.
However, the most important, or shall we say, visible updates are found in the cabin, where the Russian tuner gave the GLE a...colorful makeover with lime green and brown leather, wood trim, and Alcantara for the roof. And if that's not enough, the aftermarket company says it can also provide unique precious wood, crocodile leather and even 24K gold trimmings.
TopCar recommends installing the kit at one of its shops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Middle East, but if for some reason this isn’t possible, then the Russians will ship it anywhere and provide detailed video instructions on how to do it.