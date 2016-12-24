How To Transport A Christmas Tree? Why, A Ferrari 458 Will Do Just Fine, Thank You

It’s not like we’ve never seen supercar owners do some pretty weird things, but this one is a bit hard to fathom.
Yes, there was this Gallardo owner who towed a trailer, and the Murcielago that towed a trailer with goats (…), but why would anyone choose to carry his Christmas tree home with his Ferrari?
If it were the FF, we’d understand: he/she’d simply open up the boot and shove it in. A 458 Italia, however, has a tiny luggage space up front, so whoever it was that thought it would be a good idea to use it for this purpose decided the roof was the only way. At least he/she used a blanket/canvas/whatever-that-is underneath to protect the bodywork from getting damaged.
Still, it begs the question why would anyone do this? If you can afford a Ferrari, you surely can afford to have a Christmas tree delivered to your home, right? Odds are you also own another car, so why not use that? Unless the purpose was to go viral – which it certainly did.