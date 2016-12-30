How Would You Spec Your Lamborghini Aventador S?

One week after the Lamborghini Aventador S broke cover, the Italian company launched the official online configurator, allowing users to build the new supercar to their own specs.
Heading over to Lamborghini's dedicated page enables you to select from a wide color palette for the bodywork, which includes numerous shades available as standard or through the Ad Personam program, complemented by the Nero Lucido and Argento 19/20-inch or 20/21-inch rims (front/rear respectively) or the Titanio Opaco 20/21-inch ones.
For the brake calipers you can choose between black, yellow, silver, orange and red, while the engine cover can be either standard, transparent or made from carbon fiber. For an extra cost, one can also specify carbon fiber components in the engine bay and on different bits of the exterior.
The Aventador S is capable of going from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds and will keep accelerating up to 350 km/h (217 mph). That's thanks to an additional 40 PS (39 HP) squeezed from the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine compared to its predecessor that brings the total output at 740 PS (730 HP) and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque.