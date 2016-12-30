Hyundai Bringing Autonomous Ioniqs And Wearable Tech To CES

Hyundai is planning a comprehensive display at CES 2017 in early January which will include autonomous Ioniq concepts cruising the Las Vegas strip.
The company says that a number of self-driving Ioniq models will drive along dedicated test routes throughout the city taking show-goers for an intriguing ride and offering a glimpse into the future.
Inside the Las Vegas Convention Center, Hyundai will offer attendees the chance to experience a driverless journey with its immersive Virtual Reality simulators. Additionally, the Ioniq Hybrid will be displayed outfitted with a range of new enhancements while the Ioniq Electric will debut the automaker's new 'Micro Mobility' concept.
Another particularly intriguing piece of technology Hyundai will debut at CES are the latest developments to its advanced wearable exoskeletons, aimed at providing physical support for lifting or repetitive work to those that require mobility assistance.