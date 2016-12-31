Imagine That; A Nissan 370Z Can't Swim Through A Flooded Road...

As you might know, the Sunshine State usually gets quite a lot of rainfall, and so does the city of Miami, averaging as many as 135 days of rain per year.
When that happens, it seems that some streets are better equipped than others at dispersing all that accumulated water, so driving through a flooded road is something anyone with a low-riding car should avoid.
Case at hand, before that Nissan 370Z's engine gives out, you'll see an Aston Martin turn away, followed by a Mercedes a little later on - which goes to show that some people really do care more about their cars than others, or are simply more cautious.
Sure, some sports cars or supercars might get lucky and plow their way through, like this Lamborghini Gallardo for example, except this 370Z driver wasn't so fortunate and his choice to drive through that road didn't prove a wise decision after all.