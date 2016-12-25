Is The C6 Corvette ZR1 Worthy Of All The Hype?

When the C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 was released in 2009, it came standard with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 delivering 638 hp, just 23 hp shy of the all-conquering Ferrari Enzo. For a non-exotic sports car with a Chevy badge, that was extraordinary.
Fast forward to 2017 and such an absurd horsepower figure isn’t all that crazy any more, as even the Corvette’s lesser brother, the Camaro, delivers more in ZL1 guise at 640hp. So, is the Corvette ZR1 really worth its original $105,000 sticker price?
To find out, Doug DeMuro jumped behind the wheel of one and potted around town, hit some twisty roads and unleashed the ZR1 on the highway to see what all the fuss is about.
Does it tick all the boxes? Watch the review after the jump to find out!