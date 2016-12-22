Is Mercedes-AMG Working On An Even Faster GT RS?

Coming to replace the SLS AMG on a smaller scale and with a cheaper price tag, the Mercedes-AMG GT lineup already counts five models, with a sixth one to be presented next year.
Reports have also pointed towards a possible AMG GT R Roadster and now yet another variant is being brought forward, one that could apparently add the RS suffix, according to Autogespot.
Said to be created in order to celebrate 50 years of Mercedes-AMG, this model will be offered in limited numbers, probably 50 units in total. F1 champ Lewis Hamilton is also said to give the brand a helping hand with its development.
On the outside, the Mercedes-AMG GT RS will supposedly be more aggressive than the current range-topper, the AMG GT R, with a reworked front apron and a larger rear wing, among others. However, the best part about it is its engine, the well-known 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which will purportedly be massaged to deliver up to 605 horsepower, which means that it will be as powerful as the latest AMG E63 S.
There's no data on its performance, though, but if it will indeed hit the assembly lines, then it will definitely shave something off the R's 3.6 seconds needed to go from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph).
Note: Mercedes-AMG GT R pictured