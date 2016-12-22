Italdesign Teases Geneva-Bound Concept

As it does most years, Italdesign will debut a bold new concept car at March’s Geneva Motor Show and has just dropped the first image.
All the teaser shows is a fuel cap with some subtle graphics and the brand’s logo finished in black. Other than this cap, the image provides us with no further details about the new concept and in a statement, the company simply says “We are waiting for you to discover our first special story during the Geneva Motor Show 2017."
Whatever Italdesign has created, it will be one of the company’s first models since Giorgetto Giugiaro left the company in 2015.
Last year, the brand brought the intriguing GTZero electric shooting brake concept to Geneva and even though the vehicle wasn’t created to preview a future production car, it still managed to capture the attention of attendees with its beautiful design and advanced powertrain. Can't wait to find out what they have in store for us this time...