James May Says Clarkson Is A Knob, Hammond A Tw@t, They’re Not Pals

There’s a two-part Grand Tour special coming at the end of this week, but before it airs one of the hosts has made clear what he thinks of the other two.
In an interview with The Telegraph, James May says “I’ve never really changed my view of Jeremy, which is that he is a knob” and that he knew Hammond had recovered fully from his near-fatal accident in a Top Fuel car because “he was just as much of a twat as he always was”. May added that the most annoying thing about his co-host Hammond is "his face. His chirpiness and his silly little beard".
These comments came after Episode 6 of The Grand Tour, in which Hammond, responding to Clarkson’s remark about not eating an ice cream inside a Volvo for fear of staining its cream leather, said that he didn’t ice cream because it had “something to do with being straight”.
Did Hammond make a homophobic comment, as he was accused by some on social media, or was it just an unfortunate attempt at cracking a joke? Anyhow, May has voiced his opinion about the other two, whom he regards as colleagues, and not friends; not that we expect this to interfere with the show in any way.