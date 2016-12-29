Jay Leno Samples A 1974 Jensen Interceptor

When you think of iconic British performance cars, the likes of Aston Martin will probably be the first to cross your mind. However, there is one car that has a name that rolls off the tongue better than any other; the Jensen Interceptor.
Built between 1966 and 1976, just over 6,400 Interceptors were produced all with stunning bodies designed by Carrozzeria Touring. Three different engines were offered throughout the years, a 6.3-liter V8, a massive 7.2-liter V8 and a smaller 5.9-liter V8.
For those not all that familiar with the Interceptor, Jay Leno's recent experience with the car should give you an excellent insight into the fabled GT car.
The example in question is painted in a beautiful shade of green and has a stunning tan leather interior and a tan vinyl roof. While the design looks dated (and that's a huge understatement) in 2016, the model still turns heads and manages to even impress Leno.