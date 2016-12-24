Jeremy Clarkson Drives A Tank Through The Wall In Dubai Shopping Mall

You can always count on Jeremy Clarkson to pull something outrageous, and he recently did just that for an upcoming episode of The Grand Tour.
Filmed in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, this part of the show saw the (in)famous motoring journalist drive a tank through a wall in a luxury shopping center before taking it on Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard through the front door.
Captured on phone cameras by a group of informed onlookers, Jezza's latest stunt is believed to be part of The Grand Tour series finale, in which some of the show's fans were given the chance to take part. As dangerous as it might look, the act hasn’t put any lives in danger, though, as the DailyMail reports, not all who were present were aware that this was staged and, as one would expect, were quite scared.
In the meantime, Clarkson, Hammond and May are getting ready to roll out the sixth episode of The Grand Tour, which, as it was previewed by the official trailer, will feature a classic Ferrari, a Ford Mustang GT and the Focus RS. This time, the former Top Gear trio have set up their tent in Finland.