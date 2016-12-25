Ken Block Hoons The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Through The Snow

If you’re looking for a rugged, go-anywhere pickup truck that looks the part and performs in the toughest of conditions, it’s hard to go past the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor.
The latest F-150 Raptor is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost six-cylinder engine delivering 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque, more than enough to handle deep snow with no other than Ken Block behind the wheel.
Although the previous-generation Raptor had a V8, the new twin-turbo V6 is significantly more powerful and, because the 2017 model weighs up to 500 pounds (226 kg) less, it is also much quicker in a straight line and more versatile.
As this video proves, all of this combines to make the Raptor just as capable of hooning around in snow as it is taking the kids to school and going grocery shopping. What more could you want?