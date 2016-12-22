Kia Releases First Sketches Of The All-New Picanto

Introduced back in 2011, the current Kia Picanto is about due for replacement. We've been expecting it for some time now, and now we know what it will look like.
The Picanto is now gearing up to enter its third generation and will undoubtedly emerge as a marked improvement over the model it replaces.
Stylistically, it will incorporate the Korean automaker's latest design language into a compact form – including some red accents and flared wheel arches to give it the look of a hot hatch, even if it only offers tiny 1.0-1.2-liter engines not even capable of mustering a hundred horsepower.
Despite its “characteristically compact dimensions” and low price point, we can expect the new Picanto to feature the latest infotainment and safety technologies that the Hyundai Motor Group has to offer.
Kia says it will be revealed early in 2017, but, with the Rio currently being its most compact model in the U.S., we wouldn't expect to see the new city car at the Detroit Auto Show.