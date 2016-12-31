Lambo Owner Finds Out How His Huracan Launches With & Without 'Thrust Mode'

Generally speaking, Launch Control (or Thrust Mode if you own a Lamborghini) is the way to go if you're trying to get off the line as quickly as possible in your supercar.
However, when you've got plenty of power, good tires and all-wheel drive, there might not be that big of a difference in acceleration between what the computer can do with the car and what the driver can do simply by flooring it.
The Huracan is already one of the fastest-accelerating supercars in the world, and if you look at it in 0-60 mph (96 km/h) terms, you could go as far as calling it a sub-3 second car.
Which it definitely is, according to Brooks from DragTimes, who tested his LP610-4 from 0 to 60 with and without using Thrust Mode. His numbers were 2.8 seconds with Thrust Mode and 3 seconds flat without. He also points out that you definitely want to use the launch control if you're racing something like a Tesla off the line, but otherwise, you're probably fine relying on your own reaction time and right foot.