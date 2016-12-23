Lamborghini Celebrates 50 Years Of The Miura By Taking It Back To Its Roots

The Lamborghini Miura has turned 50 this year, but while it's been wildly hailed as the world's first supercar, we doubt that many know where its name came from.
Not long before its launch in 1966 at the Geneva Motor Show, Ferruccio Lamborghini met the owner of a famous bull-breeding farm. His name was Don Eduardo Miura, and Lambo's founder and owner at that time decided the last name was fitting for his new sports car.
Half a century later, a Lamborghini Miura SV, from the brand's museum in Sant'Agata, was accompanied by six brightly colored Huracan and Aventadors on an epic road trip of more than 600 km (373 miles) from Madrid to Lora del Rio in Andalusia, Spain. Their destination was obviously the famous bull-breeding farm, which is now run by his sons, Eduardo and Antonio.
This was the latest anniversary celebration of the Miura throughout the year, which included attendance at Concours d'Elegance events such as Amelia Island, Villa d'Este and Goodwood, an Italian tour held in June with 20 Miuras coming from all over the world to take part, and the famous run of two examples down the route used in the opening sequence of the 1969 film, 'The Italian Job'.