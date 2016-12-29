Land Rover Going After BMW X6 With 2018 Range Rover Sport Coupe

After hitting the Nurburgring for some track time, Land Rover's 2018 Range Rover Sport Coupe prototype has arrived in Sweden looking for snow and freezing temperatures.
Aside from the headlight and taillight graphics (which we can only see partially), there's not much else we can tell you about this car when it comes to its appearance.
Codenamed L560, the Range Rover Sport Coupe prototype is wearing the same amount of camouflage as previous models spotted by our spy photographers, which means all we can do is focus on the roof line and the rear windows that come together in order to offer a Coupe-like appearance.
Reports have also indicated that we could be looking at a slightly modified front end, as opposed to that of the regular Range Rover Sport. As for overall size, the Range Rover Sport Coupe is expected to measure around 4.7m (185 in.) in length, which would make it considerably shorter than its direct rivals, such as the 4.88m-long (192.1 in.) BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.
The interior, according to some sources, will be designed around a luxurious four-seat layout, with a driver-oriented cockpit, new materials and finishes.
We should see a range of six and eight-cylinder diesel and petrol engines, and possibly even the 2.0-liter four-cylinder 'Ingenium' unit. Rumor has it that an all-electric powertrain could also be featured at one point, but it's more likely that we'll see a hybrid unit based on the 3.0-liter SDV6 in the current Range Rover Sport.
The all-new Range Rover Sport Coupe is expected to be unveiled sometime next year as a 2018MY car.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops