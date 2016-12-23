Latest RWB Porsche 911 Shakes Its Hips For The First Time In Florida

The incredible Porsche 911s created by RAUH-Welt Begriff (RWB) continue to amaze and are increasing in popularity to the day.
The man behind the company, Akira Nakai-san, continues to create all of the bespoke bodykits by hand and has brought to life dozens of incredible 930-generation 911s. For his latest project, he teamed up with filmmakers Chris and Anthony to create an epic 22-minute documentary tracing the creation of the model.
This particular came to life at the shop of Titan Motorsports and the video below perfectly highlights Nakai-san's amazing eye for detail and his love for creating these wild creations.
As with RWB's very best, the 930 in question has received a set of massively flared front and rear wheel arches, a custom front bumper combined with a huge lip, special side skirts, a revised rear fascia and of course, the brand's infamous rear wing that soars into the clouds.